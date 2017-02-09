Local school participates in 'No One Eats Alone Day'

Pleasant Hill Academy is kicking off a campaign Thursday that strives to reach out to bullied children.

No One Eat Alone Day is an effort to teach everyone how to make friends at lunch, which can often be the most difficult part of the school day for many students.

Schools in all 50 states are participating in this student-led lunchtime initiative.

The annual event is organized by a California-based non-profit group called Beyond Differences.

This is their most popular program. It occurs during lunch at school and includes curriculum that can be used before or after the day.

Students can make a difference on their own middle school campus by making sure that everyone is included at lunch and students sit with new friends and classmates.



Want to get involved? Visit http://www.nooneeatsalone.org/welcome/

