Cincinnati residents trained to fight heroin overdoses with antidote

A unique approach is calling on the community to help curb the heroin epidemic.

Residents in Cincinnati's neighborhoods will be trained for free to respond to overdoses and to administer naloxone in a series of meetings that begin Thursday night.

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld organized the initiative with Talbert House and other community leaders.

"Those suffering from addiction are not strangers, they are parents and brothers and sisters and children," he said. "These are not strangers and we are not going to ask them to walk alone."

At the end of each training session, naloxone will be handed out to participants.



The 20-session initiative is being funded by $50,000 in seed money, unanimously approved by City Council.

Sittenfeld said he hopes empowering community members will save lives: "We are a strong community, we look out for one another and that's why today, we're taking action."



The first five training sessions:

Mount Washington: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mount Washington Recreation Center, 1715 Beacon St.

Kennedy Heights/Pleasant Ridge: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Pleasant Ridge Recreation Center, 5915 Ridge Road.

Hyde Park/Madisonville/Oakley: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Oakley Recreation Center, 3882 Paxton Ave.

Over-the-Rhine/West End: 6-7:30 p.m. March 7 at the OTR Recreation Center, 1715 Republic St.

Lower Price Hill training: 5-6:30 p.m. March 22 at the Sanctuary, 2111 St. Michael St.

