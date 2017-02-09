Driver charged with I-75 chase, ramming attack outside police headquarters

A motorist is accused of leading police on a high speed chase on southbound Interstate 75 and then smashing her vehicle into another one in an attempt to hurt two women in front of Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters.

Bryiona Brown of Mt. Airy is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on several charges: two counts of felonious assault and one count each of failure to comply with police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic light violation.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday, hours after the incidents unfolded in Lincoln Heights and then in Cincinnati's West End.

Brown was behind the wheel of a black, 1997 Jeep Cherokee that ran a red light in front of Lincoln Heights Elementary School just after 8 a.m., a ticket shows.

A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy attempted to pull her over, but she sped off

A chase ensued during the morning commute, spanning the southbound lanes of the highway into the city of Cincinnati.

Throughout the chase, Brown sped and made other reckless traffic violations without regard for public safety, sheriff's officials wrote in a sworn statement filed with Hamilton County Municipal Court.

That prompted authorities to call the pursuit off at Reading Road and Blair Avenue in Avondale.

A short time later, Brown purposely and repeatedly crashed her SUV into another vehicle outside Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters on Ezzard Charles Drive just off Central Parkway, court records show.

Brown was trying to seriously hurt two women inside the car, Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit.

Officers ran out of the police station to try to apprehend her, but she sped off.

A few hours later, the victims identified Brown as their assailant in a photo lineup, according to the sworn statement.

The ramming attack was captured on the police station's surveillance video camera.

A police spokesman declined to release footage to FOX19 NOW, saying it was evidence in a criminal case.

Cincinnati police investigating car repeatedly rammed in front of District 1 headquarters. Suspect fled when officers came out pic.twitter.com/n7xQFKfdRW — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) February 8, 2017

