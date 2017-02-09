Buying food online could save you money

If you're somebody who buys the same things at the grocery store, you may be spending more than you should.

There are many items that are cheaper online like snack bars; you can save almost 40 percent by buying them directly from the manufacturer but you will need to sign up for bulk shipments.

If you've got a favorite brand of coffee check their website or Amazon and compare prices.

How about pasta? Research shows sites like Amazon Fresh offer packages that cost up to 50 percent less than you'll find in stores.

And if you're trying to get healthy, specialty diet food and drinks are often costlier at the store. Bottom line, do your research.

