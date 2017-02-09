Cincinnati mayor defends 'sanctuary city' as Trump threatens to pull funds

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday suggested Cincinnati could be in the Trump administration's crosshairs after City Hall symbolically declared it a sanctuary city.

"The president's going to do everything he can within the scope of the executive order to make sure cities who don't comply with it...counties and other institutions that remain sanctuary cities don't get federal government funding," Spicer told the White House Press Corps.

"Areas like Miami-Dade down in Florida understand the importance of this order, and we hope cities like Cincinnati and other communities around the country follow their lead and comply with that."

President Trump pledged on the campaign trail that he would strip federal funding from sanctuary cities in his first 100 days in office, a label that does not have a specific definition. However, sanctuary cities generally refer to municipals that offer safe harbor to undocumented immigrants that may be deported by federal law enforcement.

There's no definitive list of sanctuary cities. However, there are dozens of self-identified sanctuary cities including San Francisco, New York and Boston. Local news reports suggest some elected officials do not take the administration's threats seriously while others are openly defying the federal government's strong immigration rhetoric.

The White House has made strides cracking down on immigration including the executive order denying federal funds from jurisdictions that fail to cooperate with federal efforts to deport undocumented immigrants. However, there has been no high profile case of the federal government denying a sanctuary city funds yet.

The president said he would not be opposed to using defunding as a "weapon" against cities and states that fail to fall in with the federal government.

"I don't want to defund anybody. I want to give them the money they need to properly operate as a city or a state," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly. "If they're going to have sanctuary cities, we may have to do that. Certainly that would be a weapon."

Soon after the inauguration, the Brent Spence Bridge was listed on an unofficial list as one of the administration's top priorities in its plan for massive infrastructure upgrades. It's unclear what the scope of a potential federal cut off would be and if that would include massive highway projects or trickle down to smaller scale efforts such as federal grants for college students.

City officials are standing firm against threats from the White House, saying their move to not enforce federal immigrant laws is an issue of free speech. Mayor John Cranley scoffed at the administration, saying the president is unlikely to follow through with cutting funds.

“Given that Mr. Spicer said that only cities that violate federal law will lose federal funds, and the City of Cincinnati has not and will not violate federal laws, the City is not in jeopardy of losing federal funds," Cranley said in a statement.

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel has jumped on the sanctuary city issue as part of his planned rematch with Sen. Sherrod Brown in the 2018 election. Following the president's lead, Mandel has launched a crusade to hold city officials criminally accountable for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

"Over our dead body will Cincinnati become a sanctuary city," he said.

Sen. Brown said he would "fight like hell" to protect federal funding for Ohio's cities.

"Ohio mayors and law enforcement don’t need Washington telling them how to run their cities," Sen. Brown said.

Mandel endorsed a bill proposed by freshman legislature Rep. Candice Keller, R-Middletown that would outlaw sanctuary cities. The proposed law could punish city officials with fines or jail time. Specifics on Keller's bill are vague and no draft has been formally introduced.

"Our top priority must be keeping Ohio families safe from radical Islamic terrorists and other threats. Sanctuary cities are an out-of-touch, misguided policy that snub their nose at our nation's laws and undermine the security of our communities," said Treasurer Mandel in a written statement. "Sanctuary cities will only empower our enemies, not deter them."

