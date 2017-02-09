Police: Mom left 3 kids home alone with guns, crack cocaine

A mother is accused of leaving her three children home alone with access to handguns, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Renielle Hughes, 37, is scheduled to face a judge Thursday on three counts of endangering children.

She is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail following her arrest Wednesday.

According to court records, her children - ages 13, 12 and 3 - were found unattended in the family's Walnut Hills apartment off Ashland Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.