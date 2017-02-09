Police: Mom left 3 kids home alone with guns, crack cocaine - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Mom left 3 kids home alone with guns, crack cocaine

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Renielle Hughes (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Renielle Hughes (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) -

A mother is accused of leaving her three children home alone with access to handguns, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Renielle Hughes, 37, is scheduled to face a judge Thursday on three counts of endangering children.

She is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail following her arrest Wednesday.

According to court records, her children - ages 13, 12 and 3 - were found unattended in the family's Walnut Hills apartment off Ashland Avenue.

