Overnight lane closures this week on northbound I-75

Work crews will be doing overnight utility work on I-75 both Thursday and Friday.

The right lane of northbound I-75 will be blocked from Mitchell Avenue north to the Norwood Lateral (SR-562).

The ramp to the Norwood Lateral will remain open.

The closures will be from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night.

All road work is contingent upon weather.

There will be signs posted to alert motorists of the lane closure.

