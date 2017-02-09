Scoring good deals on National Pizza Day

Celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday by making or picking up your favorite pie. If you want to order out, there are some solid options.

Domino's

If you're hungry for some Domino's, you can eat on the cheap. For just $8, you can snag a large three-topping pizza online and pick it up in-store. Domino's is also offering mix-and-match deals with two sides for $5.99.

Papa John's

Papa John's is having the national pizza month with 40 percent off all regular-priced pizzas through March 5 when you enter the code: 40PIZZA.

Pizza Hut and Amazon

Coupons? Pizza Hit is hitting the digital age with an Amazon partnership. Through Feb. 16, customers who give an order command on their Amazon Echo will receive a 30 percent discount. If you don't feel like talking to a device you can also order through Amazon Fire TV and Amazon's tablets.

