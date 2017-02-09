Family: Middletown mother has been missing for nearly a year

The family of Brandy English is making a plea to the public to help bring her home. The Middletown woman has been missing for nine months now.

Family members claim they have been in constant contact with Middletown Police, but have gotten little answers about English's whereabouts - so now they are taking matters into their own hands.

Tammy Thesken is the former sister in-law of Brandy English. She has been posting photos of the missing woman all over social media. She wants to make sure people don't stop looking for her.

"It's just very important that we get her back for her kids for me and my children," said Thesken.

The 41-year-old mother of three was last seen in May. English has a history of drug abuse and prostitution and because of that the family says police have dragged their feet to find her.

"I spoke to a detective today in Cincinnati. He said the three strikes. One, she's 41 years of age. Two, because she was a prostitute. Three, because she was on drugs heroin and that's wrong. You don't write somebody off. I don't care what age you are you don't write somebody off. You care you have to have compassion."

It's not just Brandy who suddenly disappeared. Her friend Amber Flack was reported missing three months later in September. Another friend of theirs, Linsday Bogan also was reported missing that month and was later found dead. Police say all three have a history of drug abuse and prostitution.

Thesken doesn't think this is a rare coincidence. "In my personal opinion Brandy knew too much information about Lindsay Bogan's murder and therefore she went missing."

Police say English and Flack would often be seen hanging out on Central Avenue in Middletown. English's family is now asking anyone who knows something about her disappearance to come forward. "We love her and we want her back."

Police are not saying if the cases appear to be connected, but the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Police: 513-425-7700.

