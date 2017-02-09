Sheriff: NKY woman stabbed live-in boyfriend during argument

A woman is accused of stabbing her live-in boyfriend in the abdomen during an argument.

Nichole Brickler, 33, is held without bond at the Boone County jail on charges of assault 1st degree (domestic violence), tampering with physical evidence and violation of conditions of release.

She was taken into custody at the couple's Lynda Court apartment about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Brickler and her boyfriend, Michael Jeffries, 35, were involved in an argument Wednesday night, "when she stabbed him," a sheriff's press release states.

Deputies went to the couple's apartment after dispatchers received a 911 call just before midnight informing them of a stabbing at that location.

Both Brickler and Jeffries, however, turned them away.

A few hours later, at 3:20 a.m., deputies were summoned to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

Hospital officials notified them a man drove himself to the emergency room for treatment of a stab wound.

Deputies interviewed Jeffries before he was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center to undergo surgery.

