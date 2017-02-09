UC Football announces 2017 schedule

The University of Cincinnati's 2017 schedule was announced Thursday by American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco.

The Bearcats will play six home games in the friendly confines of Nippert Stadium as well as six road contests.

UC opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Austin Peay. The game, a likely 7 p.m. ET start, was moved from its original date on Saturday, Sept. 2 to allow the Bearcats to open training camp a few days earlier and allow students to attend the game ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The Bearcats will face a challenging three-game road swing, heading to Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 9, facing longtime rival Miami (Ohio) in the 122nd Battle for the Victory Bell in Oxford and opening league play on Saturday, Sept. 23 against Navy at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS SN in the first meeting for the two schools since 1956.

A three-game homestand, including a bye week will follow with matchups against Marshall (Sept. 30), UCF (Oct. 7) and SMU

(Oct. 21) next on the agenda. UC will have its bye week following the UCF game and before SMU.

The Bearcats will close out October and enter November with a two-game road swing, facing USF in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, Oct. 28 ahead of a matchup in New Orleans against Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 4.

UC will play two of its final three games at home, playing host to two-time reigning American East Division champs Temple on Friday, Nov. 10 on ESPN2 before traveling to Greenville, North Carolina a week later to play East Carolina. The Bearcats will close out the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 25 inside Nippert against UConn on senior day.



UC is tentatively scheduled to start spring practice on Monday, March 6, 2017. Details for the annual spring game will be announced once they are finalized.

2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE - OPPONENT (TIME/TV)

Thursday, August 31 - AUSTIN PEAY (TBA)

(TBA) Saturday, September 9 - at Michigan (TBA)

Saturday, September 16 - at Miami (OH) (TBA)

Saturday, September 23 - at Navy * (3:30 p.m./CBSSN)

Saturday, September 30 - MARSHALL (TBA)

(TBA) Saturday, October 7 - UCF * (TBA)

* (TBA) Saturday, October 21 - SMU * (TBA)

* (TBA) Saturday, October 28 - at USF * (TBA)

* (TBA) Saturday, November 4 - at Tulane * (TBA)

Friday, November 10 - TEMPLE * (TBA/ESPN2)

* (TBA/ESPN2) Saturday, November 18 - at East Carolina * (TBA)

Saturday, November 25 - UCONN * (TBA)

*-American Athletic Conference Game; Home Games in BOLD CAPS; All times are eastern;

