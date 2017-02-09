Police have 'person of interest' in New Year's slaying of Middletown woman

Middletown detectives have developed an unnamed person of interest in the Teresa Shields' homicide.

Shields was killed when someone shot up a car her and Steven Waldon were in. Waldon survived the attack.

The investigation lead Middletown authorities to seize a vehicle in Chicago that is believe to be involved in the murder, according to a statement released Thursday morning.

"The vehicle is now being processed at an undisclosed location," a statement from Middletown police read. "Persons who are being interviewed are starting to cooperate with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and this is the only information we can release at this time. We are meeting with the family of Teresa Shields regularly."

Police are asking anyone with information to call: 513-425-7749

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.