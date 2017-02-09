Fiona is at a healthy weight - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fiona is at a healthy weight

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Fiona (Provided, Cincinnati Zoo) Fiona (Provided, Cincinnati Zoo)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's beloved premature hippo, hit a 40 pound benchmark. 

The Nile hippo was born six weeks early. She is receiving 24/7 care from zoo staff but has made consistent healthy progress.  

Zoo officials hope to have Fiona living outside in Hippo Cove with her parents by the spring. 

