Fiona is at a healthy weight

Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's beloved premature hippo, hit a 40 pound benchmark.

The Nile hippo was born six weeks early. She is receiving 24/7 care from zoo staff but has made consistent healthy progress.

Zoo officials hope to have Fiona living outside in Hippo Cove with her parents by the spring.

To learn more on how you can help Fiona, go here.

