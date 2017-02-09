CPD release selfie to help identify aggravated robbery suspect

Cincinnati police need help identifying a man wanted in an aggravated robbery.

Police said a victim stated that she was robbed at gun point by an unknown black male on Victor Street Tuesday at around 10:35 a.m.

Victim told police the suspect approached her and demanded property, which she handed over.

Police were able to obtain a photo. No further description was released.

If anyone knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or Detective Wheeler at 513-569-8537.

