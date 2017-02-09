Police searching for person who dumped puppies out car window

The Butler County Dog Warden is looking for the person responsible for dumping eight puppies in Fairfield Township Tuesday night.

Kurt Merbs, Butler County Sheriff's Office deputy dog warden supervisor, said they received a call about five dogs found in the back yard of a home and others that had been dumped on the side of a road.

A witness told the animal shelter she saw the puppies thrown out of a car window in the 1900 block of Parkamo Avenue.

Merbs said the dogs have large paws and are pretty healthy. They are all believed to be German Shepherd Collie mix puppies, all males, about three months old.

'When we picked them up they were all covered in feces and urine. The longer hair dogs had to take several baths to get the feces out of their hair," he said.

The puppies have to stay in quarantine for two weeks to make sure they are healthy. After that, you can apply online to adopt one at the Animal Friends Humane Society.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merbs at 513-785-6542.

Eight puppies abandoned in Hamilton are doing fine and recovering at the animal shelter. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/5e4FMZylTH — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) February 9, 2017

