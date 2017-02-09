Police: Craigslist buyer stole car during test drive

Two suspects are wanted on felony theft charges for stealing a car that was posted "for sale" on Craigslist.

Melissa Thiel and Christopher Thompson are accused of taking a victim's car out for a "test drive" and never returning. No description of the vehicle was given.

Thiel, 36, is described as a white female, five feet eight inches tall and 135 pounds. She has past arrests for theft and drugs, police said.

Her last known place of living is on Tillie Avenue in Westwood.

Anyone with information about Thiel's whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 352-3040.

