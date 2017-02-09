One dead after Brown Co. head-on collision

One person is dead after a two car collision in Brown County Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Two cars with a total of five passengers hit each other head-on at 10241 U.S. State Route 68 near Georgetown around 12:30 p.m.

Air Care flew out one person, it is unclear if that is the deceased individual.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

