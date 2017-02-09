Beer brewed with yeast from iconic Cincinnati building

If you've ever wondered what the Cincinnati Museum Center tastes like, now is your chance to drink it.

Urban Artifact will be tapping an exclusive Union Terminal beer Thursday. It's made with wild yeast captured at the historic Union Terminal facilities.

"We decided to come to Urban Artifact and they brewed a beer for us. It ended up being all about Cincinnati history, Union Terminal," Max Bajke with the Cincinnati Museum Center said.

A few months ago brewers at Urban Artifact in Northside collected yeast from the grounds at union terminal.

Seven months ago, the yeast was rounded up in flower beds in the middle of the driveway leading up to the building. It was fermented and then brewed into the beer.

"It's this really unique, singular beer made from this wild yeast caught at this really unique, singular landmark building in Cincinnati," Urban Artifact founder Bret Kollman said.

Brewers described the beer as a traditional bock with flavors of caramel, honey and cherries.

The exclusive beer will be available at Urban Artifact's taproom on Blue Rock Road as part of Cincinnati Museum Center's Crafting Culture event.

Tickets are $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members. You can buy tickets here.

