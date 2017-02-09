Ohio AG warns of 'romance' scams near Valentine's Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Ohio Attorney General's Office is warning of 'romance' scams on Facebook or dating websites.

In the scam, a con artist creates a phony profile online, contacts a potential victim, and begins communicating with the person through messages or calls.

“Scam artists will pretend to be someone they’re not,” Attorney General Mike DeWine said. “They’ll start to communicate with a person online, and they’ll forge an emotional connection. At some point, they’ll start asking for money.”

DeWine’s office said the scammers often claim to be soldiers, oil rig workers, businessperson in another country or heirs to large inheritance, and send photos to prove their identity. According to DeWine, the con artists will ask for wire transfers or money orders.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office received about 60 "romance" or “sweetheart” scam complaints in 2016. Victims reported losing an average of over $21,000. Others reported sending as much as $100,000 or more over the course of months or years.

To avoid romance scams:

Research someone you meet online; don’t rely solely on what that person tells you. Conduct internet searches and check with independent sources to verify the person’s claims.

Be careful about accepting friend requests on Facebook or other sites, even if you think you know the person making the request. Some scam artists create phony online profiles to trick potential victims.

Be cautious of individuals who claim it was destiny or fate that brought you together or who claim to love you soon after you meet online.

Talk to friends and family members about any online relationships, even if the other person asks you to keep the relationship a secret.

Don’t send money to someone you’ve only met online, even if you have developed a close online relationship with the individual.

Be very skeptical of requests for wire transfers, money orders, prepaid money cards, or gift cards. These are preferred payment methods for scammers.

If you suspect a scam, report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-282-0515.

