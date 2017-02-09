Reports: George and Amal Clooney expecting twins

A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.

A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.

Facebook's shadow continues to hang over Snapchat as its parent company reports disappointing numbers.

Facebook's shadow continues to hang over Snapchat as its parent company reports disappointing numbers.

Snapchat's growth stalls in Facebook's shadow in 1Q report

Snapchat's growth stalls in Facebook's shadow in 1Q report

The dictionary is no stranger to topical, and political, posts. Since Trump's inauguration, its Twitter audience has doubled to the more than 454,000 followers.

The dictionary is no stranger to topical, and political, posts. Since Trump's inauguration, its Twitter audience has doubled to the more than 454,000 followers.

Merriam-Webster trolls Trump over 'prime the pump' coinage

Merriam-Webster trolls Trump over 'prime the pump' coinage

A total of 800 words long, the handwritten manuscript by author J.K. Rowling was taken from a property in King's Heath, Birmingham.

A total of 800 words long, the handwritten manuscript by author J.K. Rowling was taken from a property in King's Heath, Birmingham.

A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

Dozens of countries hit by huge cyberextortion attack

Northern Kentucky native George Clooney and his wife Amal, are expecting twins this summer, according media reports.

Amal is reportedly due in June.

It will be the couple's first children.

Clooney, 55, and Amal, a human-rights lawyer, were married in 2014 in Venice.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.