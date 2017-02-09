Suspect on the run after Monroe bank robbery

Picture of the suspect. (Photo provided by Monroe Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the US Bank in Monroe Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened on Main Street near Cincinnati-Dayton Road, just before 2 p.m.

Police said the male suspect displayed what appeared to be a black hand gun and demanded money from the tellers. He received money from two of the teller locations.

The suspect fled the bank westbound on foot. A Butler County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracked to Ohio Avenue where the track of the subject was lost.

Police described the suspect as a white male, wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Photos of suspect from robbery at US Bank yesterday. Call Monroe PD if you can help identify the suspect. pic.twitter.com/LowWS2CDGu — Monroe Ohio PD (@Monroe_OH_PD) February 10, 2017

The robbery may be connected to another bank robbery nearby in Warren County, according to authorities.

Monroe Primary School was placed on lockdown for the duration of the incident to ensure the safety of the students.

If you have any information, call the crime tip line at 513-360-2211.

