Decision on Trump travel ban coming by 8 p.m. tonight, appeals court announces

A federal appeals court in San Francisco is set to issue its ruling in the legal fight over whether to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced that it will release its decision before the end of the business day Thursday in California.
Related: Cincinnati mayor defends 'sanctuary city' as Trump threatens to pull funds
The court is deciding whether to block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.
U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued.
The administration said the seven nations - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - have raised terrorism concerns. The states argued that the ban targets Muslims.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.Full Story >
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.Full Story >
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.Full Story >
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.Full Story >
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.Full Story >
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.Full Story >
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.Full Story >
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.Full Story >
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.Full Story >
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.Full Story >