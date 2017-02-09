TIPS: Saving money shopping at IKEA

Shopping at IKEA can be an experience.

FOX19 NOW talked to a shopping strategist who shared freebies and deals that can save you even more money at IKEA.

Kyle James, founder of RatherBeShopping.com, says among dozens of furniture showrooms and a warehouse full of household items -- there are secret ways to save money.

Join the IKEA family program. You can sign up online or in the store and it's free. All that's required is an email address.

"It gives you a bunch of cool things," said James. "It gives you a 90 day price protection, so if the price drops 90 days after you buy it, you can bring in the receipt in and get the money back."

"As-Is" department. Save up to 65 percent off. Usually found in the front of the store near the check-out.

Save up to 65 percent off. Usually found in the front of the store near the check-out. 365-day return policy. Shoppers have a year to change their mind for a full refund.

Shoppers have a year to change their mind for a full refund. Home delivery service. Starting at $59, it can save you the headache of having to get those bulky boxes home. The West Chester store will even deliver to Columbus and Indianapolis zip codes for $99.

Starting at $59, it can save you the headache of having to get those bulky boxes home. The West Chester store will even deliver to Columbus and Indianapolis zip codes for $99. Kitchen planning . Get some great ideas from skilled planners for free or for $59 meet with one for two hours. If you purchase a kitchen, you get that money back.

. Get some great ideas from skilled planners for free or for $59 meet with one for two hours. If you purchase a kitchen, you get that money back. Be prepared to go. You can use IKEA's free app to make shopping lists, track the latest discounts.

IKEA also works with local partners to offer discounts to family plan members.

For example, you can show your IKEA family card at the Cincinnati Museum Center and the Ballet and score discounts.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.