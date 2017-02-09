Be the first to ride the new Kings Island roller coaster

Kings Island guests can win an opportunity to ride the new Mystic Timbers wooden roller coaster before anyone else.

Mystic Timber is set to debut to the general public on April 15, but guest can win the opportunity at an auction event on Thursday, April 13.

All participants must raise a minimum of $100 to participate in this event. Participants will receive a first official rider t-shirt, dinner, unlimited rides on Mystic Timbers from 7-9 p.m. and a first official rider commemorative ticket.

The top five fundraisers will receive an autographed Andy Dalton memorabilia item.

All proceeds will go directly to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in the Cincinnati area.

Themed to an abandoned lumber company, the 109-foot-tall wooden roller coaster will feature 16 airtime moments through wooded terrain along 3,265 feet of track at speeds up to 53 mph with an intriguing mystery.

Registration for the event is now open online.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.