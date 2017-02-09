U.S. Bank Arena responds to report on UC hoops 2017-18 destination

U.S. Bank Arena Chief Operating Officer Ray Harris issued the following statement regarding the rumors of the University of Cincinnati deciding to let its men's basketball team play the 2017-2018 season in Northern Kentucky rather than in Ohio.

"U.S. Bank Arena is committed to providing the best sports and entertainment to the Cincinnati area. We have a genuine desire to host the 2017-2018 UC Bearcats Men's Basketball season and have made every effort to secure that commitment for this community. We are confident that we can work with the University of Cincinnati to provide an enjoyable experience for fans, alumni, and students alike.

While we believe we have provided a more than fair deal to the University, we also made it clear that if there were any issues, financial or otherwise, that we would appreciate the opportunity to address them. To date, they have not communicated any specific concerns with our proposal.

Our motivation for hosting these games is the desire to be an active part of this community. It makes sense to host these games Downtown and create a positive economic impact to the small businesses and local community that supports the University. Hosting the Bearcats at U.S. Bank Arena during the next season will contribute to the growth and success of The Banks. The fans and business community supported UC's Football team downtown while Nippert Stadium was being renovated and we believe that they will again. Additionally, there is parking and public transportation infrastructure in place to support large crowds. The downtown location and its amenities provide the perfect backd rop and experience for Bearcat fans and can help UC maintain the increase in crowd size that the Bearcats are enjoying this season.

While a final decision has yet to be relayed to us, we continue to be proactive in expressing our desire to host these games. We welcome any conversation on the behalf of the University and Athletic Department leaders."

FOX19 NOW has been told by a source that UC does intend to play the 2017-18 season at NKU’s BB&T Arena while Fifth Third Arena is under renovation.

Renovations to the 26-year old facility include the creation of a 360-degree seating bowl with space for 11,500 spectators. It includes new concessions and restrooms, an upper-level concourse with fan amenities, expanded food and beverage options, a new Bearcats lounge and super suites.

A new main entrance and plaza with ticketing and guest services are also included.

UC source has told FOX19 NOW that nothing is official, and a final decision is expected next week.

