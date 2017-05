Police are searching for the suspect who robbed the New Horizons Credit Union in South Lebanon on Thursday.

According to police, a male suspect entered the bank, rushed to a window and demanded cash from the teller.

After getting a large amount of cash, he fled and escaped on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6'2", with a thin build and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark hoodie and ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant John Faine at 513-695-1522.

