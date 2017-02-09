Local animal advocates concerned USDA website change could lead to more abuse

More than 90,000 animal lovers and animal advocates are worried that a change to a government agency's website could lead to more animal abuse.



Animal-related records disappeared from the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection website.

There is now a petition against the decision making its way around the country.

The records that were removed from the website gave background information on about 9,000 animal-related facilities, from research labs and puppy mills to zoos and circuses.



The data showed all of the times that USDA inspectors found violations like animal cruelty or neglect. It is related to the Animal Welfare Act and the Horse Protection Act.



Now that the information is gone from the website, some animal advocates are concerned about what it could mean.

"Rescues, shelters, humane societies, it's going to hurt us all," Barb Ashmore, the Brown County Animal Shelter Deputy Dog Warden, said.

In Brown County, animal shelter staff members are trying to adjust to the change. They said that they have used the online information dozens of times to keep tabs on local facilities.

They believe that not having access to it could mean that more animals will suffer.

"We have nothing to look for, so it's going to really hurt us, and it's going to hurt the animals," Ashmore said.

"There's plenty of good people out there who breed horses or breed livestock. They're doing everything right," Renee Bates, Auxiliary Deputy with the Brown County Animal Shelter said. "It's the ones, those few out there, those few bad apples, that need to be checked up on and watched and hopefully put out of business."

A statement from the USDA indicates that the agency pulled the records because of privacy concerns and because the USDA is involved in a lawsuit related to the website.



However, the more than 92,000 people who signed an online petition do not agree.

"They're protecting the animal fighters, the people who sore horses, the puppy mill breeders," Bates said. "It's like we're blind, and I don't know why they're protecting the wrong people. I just don't understand that."

Staff members at the Brown County Animal Shelter believe that a good compromise might be making the information password protected, so that only law enforcement officials could access them.



The USDA has stated that the decision to take the information offline is not final. The agency also stated that people can still access the records by making a public records request.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.