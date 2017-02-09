1 dead, 3 injured in Brown Co. crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed one and seriously injured another Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened around 11:20 a.m., on U.S. Route 68, in Scott Township, Brown County.

Police said a northbound black 2012, Ford Fusion, operated by, James D. Godwin III, 19, of Georgetown, OH, traveled left of center into the southbound lane striking a silver 2007, Toyota Camry, driven by 75-year-old Jerry Cahall. Both drivers were transported to Mercy Health - Mount Orab Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger in the Ford Fusion, 42-year-old James D. Godwin II, was flown by Air Care from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for serious non-life threatening injuries. The right rear passenger in the Fusion, Robin Godwin, 42, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Brown County Coroner's Office.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that James Godwin III was wearing his safety belt when the crash occurred, however, it is suspected that James D. Godwin II, Robin Godwin, and Cahall, were not wearing safety belts.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be in involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.