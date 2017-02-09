Woman caught on video trying to break into Middletown home

A Middletown woman was caught on home surveillance camera trying to break into a home on Helton Drive on Wednesday.

The homeowner only became aware of the attempted break-in when a neighbor told her that her that someone stole all the items out of her car after she left it unlocked.

“It makes you feel a bit violated, but at the same time i do take responsibility for my own actions,” said the woman who asked not to be identified. “I am a busy person, I am a mother and I left my door unlocked on accident."

The victim took her neighbors video and posted it on Facebook. She said from there she was able to get a name of the woman in the video and told police.

Charged haven't been filed. but the victim said that the suspect in the video has been arrested. She also claims that the suspect did not work alone.

“Yes the officer said that they had tried breaking into some other homes that same night," the victim said.

In the video you see the white female come on the porch and begin trying to open the windows to the home. The woman then goes out of frame and then comes back trying to open more windows.

What you don’t see on the video is the woman going into the car of the neighbor.

However, the second victim claims her items were found in the suspects yard by police.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect until the charges are filed.

