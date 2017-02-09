Family has new hope as police get closer to finding the killer of Teresa Shields

Middletown Police are getting closer to finding the person who shot and killed Teresa Shields' on New Year's Day.

On Thursday, police announced that they seized a white Jeep Cherokee believed to be involved in the murder. It's news the family has been waiting for.

Annie Shields watches video clips of her younger sister Teresa Shields on a daily basis to keep her memory alive.

"It just gives me peace," said Annie.

It's been a little over a month since Shields was shot and killed. She was in the car with her boyfriend Steven Waldon celebrating the New Year when the car they were in was sprayed with bullets killing Shields.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Roosevelt Blvd near Wicoff Street.

"It's been terrible on everybody and instead of getting easier everyday it seems like it gets worse," Annie said.



Finally, the family feels they are getting closer to justice now that police have a person of interest. Annie said prayers have been keeping the family together but she won't have peace until her sister's killer is captured.

"I think it will help my dad the most cause right now, he just. I don't know how to explain it it's just the look in his eyes he's not the same person anymore," she said.

She hasn't given up hope. She said, she knows in time the person who took her sister's life will be revealed.

"We've always been pretty confident they're going to find who did it because God's on our side and she's up there and she's not going to let it go cold," Annie said.



She said Teresa would light up every room she entered. Her pictures remain on Annie's walls to make sure her sister is never forgotten.

"No matter what we always told each other we love each other and we never said goodbye. We always say see you later," Annie said.

Middletown police said the Jeep in question was located in Chicago.

Right now it is being processed at an undisclosed location.

Police said the people they are interviewing are starting to cooperate with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Middletown Police at 513-425-7749.

