Students donate hair to cancer patients

More than 100 Mount Notre Dame students are donating their hair to help cancer patients.

The students are getting haircuts shortly after 8 a.m. Friday in the school's gymnasium.

It's all part of the Beautiful Lengths program, a collaboration between the American Society and Pantene.

The donated locks will be used to make free, real-hair wigs for cancer patients losing their hair nationally.

Mt Notre Dame students beginning to fill the gym which will become a make-shift hair salon in about an hour! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/89ZHayvbRD — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) February 10, 2017

One wig requires eight to 15 ponytails. Each girl donating her hair must chop off at least eight inches of strands that are not dyed or bleached.

Mt. Notre Dame last held this event in 2015. More than 90 participants donated more than 720 inches of hair.

This year, the goal is to have at least 125 girls donate more than 1,000 inches of hair.

As an incentive, some of the male faculty members have agreed to dye their hair a crazy color if the school reaches a certain amount of participants.

Students lining up to take their "before" photos before they donate several inches of their hair to Beautiful Locks! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ClKS37djye — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) February 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.