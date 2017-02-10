Butler County firefighter seriously hurt in crash

A Butler County firefighter's condition is improving after he was seriously hurt in a crash Thursday night, fire officials announced.

First responders were called to a three-vehicle accident in the 6200 block of Howe Road shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to Butler County dispatchers.

One driver transported to hospital with minor injuries, according to Madison Twp. Deputy Fire Chief, David Runnells.

Joe Hankins from the scene was flown in a medical helicopter to a hospital, she said.

Hankins is a male firefighter/paramedic with Madison Township Fire Department, officials wrote in a posting on the agency's Facebook page late Thursday.

Late Friday morning, officials said the firefighter is doing better after undergoing surgery at Miami Valley Hospital, however he still has a long recovery ahead.

A Go Fund Me account was set up for Hankins by his fellow firefighters after several people asked to make donations.

Accident still under investigation.

