CDC: Flu widespread, on the rise

The Centers for Disease Control says flu activity is widespread in most of the country right now and continues to increase.

The CDC says the virus is nearing its peak in 40 U.S. state as it spreads at a rate of about 12, 000 cases a week.

However, officials say that number is likely higher since many adults don't see a doctor because they think they just have a cold not the flu.

In Ohio Department of Health says close to 300 people were hospitalized in the first week of January due to the flu.

The CDC says if you have the flu you'll likely have a fever, or get feverish chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle or body aches, headaches you name it.

Cold symptoms are usually much more mild than that.

The CDC also says there’s a growing concern that kids are being hit especially hard this season with flu deaths spiking among children.

So if you think you might have the flu you might want to go to the doctor.

The CDC also recommends getting the flu shot.

I will NOT get sick! ?? Flu is widespread right now and our newsroom is no exception. Anyone else dodging germs? @FOX19 #fluseason #wontgetme pic.twitter.com/713Q2iVbxa — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) February 10, 2017

