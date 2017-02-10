MadTree Brewing opens $18M brewery in Oakley - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

OAKLEY, OH (FOX19) -

MadTree Brewing is celebrating the opening of its MadTree 2.0 brewery and event center this weekend.

The 50,000 square foot facility is on Madison Road in Oakley, formerly the Brownfield Manufacturing facility.

It is five times the size of MadTree's other location.

MadTree representatives say they wanted to expand because the demand for their beers skyrocketed in their first four years.


The new $18 million facility includes a 100-barrel brew house, taproom with 64 beers on tap, 10,000 square foot beer garden, an event center and an expanded Catch-a-Fire Cafe.

The brewery will also add 40 jobs to the Oakley area.

"We turned an old eyesore into something the community can be proud of," said Mike Stuart, MadTree Director of People and Social Strategy.

A grand opening and 4-year anniversary celebration will take place Saturday.

Live music, food vendors and beer will be on tap from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

A ride share and drop-off/pick-up location has been designated off Madison Road.

"It's going to be a huge party to welcome the neighborhood," said Mike Stuart, MadTree Director of People and Social Strategy.

