NB I-71 lane closure scheduled in Warren County - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

NB I-71 lane closure scheduled in Warren County

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
Connect
WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Crews will be installing pavement markers Friday, Feb. 10 on northbound I-71 in the area of Western Row Road.

The right lane will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Expect delays as traffic will be merging into the two left lanes.

All work is contingent upon weather.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly