Brown County Chief Probation Officer indicted on sex charge

The Brown County Chief Probation Officer has been indicted on one count of sexual battery.

Dale Anderson, 53, was indicted by a grand jury.

The Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force announced the indictment on Friday.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anderson has not been arrested but is expected in court at 2 p.m. Monday for arraignment. Commander John Burke said Anderson is expected to surrender at that time.

Court officials said he is on unpaid administrative leave.

No other information has been released.

