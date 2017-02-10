Police: Suspect threatens to 'murder' cop, claims getting gun easy 'it's like buying a Pepsi'

A Pendleton man is accused of threatening to 'murder' a Cincinnati police officer, claiming getting a gun is so easy 'it's like buying a Pepsi," court records show.

James Jackson, 35, is scheduled to face a judge Friday on charges of retaliation and possession of heroin.

He was arrested Thursday after an employee at Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Center reported to police Jackson said he was going to 'murder' a Cincinnati police officer who is involved in a criminal proceeding with Jackson, a criminal complaint shows.

"He stated he was going to do so because he arrested him in (the) Avondale area," police wrote in the court record.

Jackson also told the behavioral center employee "he looked the officer up on Google and found out all of his information on where he lives with his family," the criminal complaint states.

"He told the employee that he could get a gun easy 'it's like buying a Pepsi.'"

The employee called police and wrote a statement detailing the incident, records show.

