Kasich delays 8 executions amid court fight over lethal injection

Raymond Tibbetts (Provided by the Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation)

Ohio's governor delayed eight executions amid a court fight over the constitutionality of state's lethal injection process.

One of the inmates is Raymond Tibbetts, 59.

Tibbetts is a Death Row inmate who was sentenced to die in April for killing his wife, Judith, 42, and a 67-year-old man she was caring for who let the couple stay with him at his Over-the-Rhine home back in 1997.

Last month, Tibbetts' attorneys asked the Ohio Parole to show mercy and allow him to live.

Friday's development comes just weeks after a federal judge declared Ohio's new lethal injection process unconstitutional and delayed three upcoming executions.

The ruling followed a weeklong hearing over the three-drug method Ohio planned to use Feb. 15 on death row inmate Ronald Phillips.

The federal judge rejected Ohio's use of a sedative used in problematic executions in Arizona and Ohio. He also barred the state from using drugs that paralyze inmates and stop their hearts.

Lawyers for Phillips argued the method announced last year is worse than a similar procedure used years ago.

The state defended the new process as constitutional and said a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year paved the way for its use.

Phillips execution would have been the first in the state since January 2014.

