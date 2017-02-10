West Chester Police to distribute free gun locks at Cabela's - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

West Chester Police to distribute free gun locks at Cabela's

WEST CHESTER, OH (FOX19) -

West Chester Police are teaming up with Cabela's in an effort to promote safe gun use.

Representatives from the West Chester Police Academy Alumni Association will be at the outdoor retailer this weekend to hand out free gun locks and discuss firearm safety.

You can stop by the store, located at 7250 Cabela Drive, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

 Gun locks were provided to police by Project ChildSAFE.

