Black History Month: The riots of the 1960s

The mid to late 1960's saw a pivot in the way protesters approached the Civil Rights movement.

After a man was arrested for loitering in Avondale, police officers raided a bar in Detroit and officers beat a black taxi cab driver during arrest anger rose in the black community.

“We had riots going on all over the country, in California, Detroit, New York,” says Ronald Twitty, a now retired Police Officer.

Twitty was 16-years-old when the riots happened. He says race riots had been brewing for some time thanks to rise of a brutality across the nation, a fight for better jobs and a lack of care for the black community.

“There was a lot of tension in the African American community on a variety of issues like housing, education, jobs and things of that nature.”

The late 1960’s proved to be a pivotal moment in America, it was clear the Civil Rights movement had taken a turn from the peaceful approach of Dr. King to the more militant approach taken by Black Nationalist Malcolm X.

Inner cities across America were literally on fire and the new wave of activism would inspire some of the world’s best athletes and musicians.

In 1968, Olympic Gold Medalist Tommie Smith and Bronze medalist John Carlos raised their fist on the podium while wearing black gloves. That same year John Lee Hooker would write, “The Motor City is Burning” about the riots that set Detroit ablaze during the late 80’s,

Cincinnati was not immune. In 1967, the Avondale riots wiped out the business district along Burnet Avenue.

“Suddenly someone threw a brick through the pawn shop window and someone else through a brick through the liquor store window and the next thing you know it was like lighting a match," says Twitty. “I had to catch the 4 through Norwood and the bus driver, I had been riding with him for a year, every week and he said 'I think you need to duck down.'"

Hundreds of Ohio National Guard Officers were called in to restore order, one person died, dozens were hurt and hundreds arrested.

But the following year, civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King would be shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee. The reaction was swift with 100 riots breaking out across the nation.

Photographer C. Smith was in the midst of all the chaos.

“I was just running and taking pictures,” says Smith. “People were burning up buildings and stuff like that and I was scared of getting shot by the police. I thought someone was going to accidentally, well not accidentally but was going to shoot me.”

The late 60's also brought about a new faction of civil rights liberators who had a more militant style.

The Black Panther Party had become the new face of the movement, their way of thinking adopted from Malcolm X. They believed in self-protection and caring for the black community.

But their style was at odds with police officers, that led to violent and often deadly clashes.

The riots, as violent and destructive as they were, did lead to some change. In Cincinnati, Ronald Twitty would go on to be the first black Assistant Police Chief.

“There were several commissions that the federal government put into action and one of the things around safety services was that safety services police and fire should reflect the communities that they serve. The goal was to have a forty percent representation of minorities in policing and to show you how significant that is back in the sixties there were fewer than one hundred black officers.”

The Sentinel Police Association would also form in the Queen City in 1968. An organization of black officers with the goal of addressing discriminatory policies and procedures in Cincinnati Police.

Out of extreme violence came a hope for future peace.

