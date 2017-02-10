The Tri-State's favorite Valentine's Day gifts

Looking for the perfect gift for that special someone this Valentine's Day?

A new survey may be able to help.

Offers.com recently asked consumers about holiday shopping and gift giving plans. Analysts then determined the favorite Valentine's Day gifts by state.

In Ohio, the favorite present was roses, followed by teddy bears and gummy bears.

In Kentucky, people like receiving roses, teddy bears and a promise ring.

In Indiana, roses were also the top gift, followed by chocolate and teddy bears.

According to the survey, roses or teddy bears were the number one gift in the majority states, though there were some exceptions. In Arizona, the favorite present was a tennis bracelet, while in Colorado, people prefer Oreos.

One of the most bizarre preferences? The number one gift in Illinois was a diamond ring... made of chocolate.

See the full results here.

