Prosecutor: Nurse tried to get money from Adam Jones over alleged spitting incident

Adams Jones in court earlier this month. (FOX19 NOW)

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters claims the nurse who Bengals cornerback Adam Jones allegedly spit on after an altercation tried to get money from him in exchange for her keeping quiet.

Deters also told Bill Cunningham on 700WLW that the prosecution is on "incredibly thin ice" due to these allegations.

Jones, 33, was arrested after an unruly incident at the Millennium Hotel on Jan. 3, according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly pushed a man, poked his eye and then refused to cooperate with police.

Once at the jail, Jones spit on a jail nurse as she tried to take his vitals, documents state.

Deters' comments stem from Tammy Hopkins, the nurse, claiming to not being happy with how the prosecutor's office has handled the process, according to her lawyer Robert Karl.

Karl told FOX19 NOW Thursday Hopkins wants to know why nobody from the prosecutor's office has contacted her.

She also alleges she was turned away last month when she came to court the day the grand jury was allegedly scheduled to meet.

"I never talked to her or her lawyer, ever," Deters said Friday.

Deters said there's video tape in the room where the alleged incident happened.

"Unfortunately, one of the deputies is backed into the camera so you really can't see anything," said Deters.

Jones is charged with three misdemeanor charges: assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Deters has until March 23 to decide whether to indict Jones.

He said the Bengals player isn't receiving any "special treatment" -- the delays are due to see how Jones does in alcohol rehab.

The NFL has said it's reviewing the matter.

