Verdict reached in trial of man charged with kidnapping, assault

A verdict has been released in the case of an assault and abduction at a Sayler Park McDonald's drive-thru that happened in July 2016.

A jury found Levenski Crossty, 26, guilty on charges of felonious assault, burglary and abduction. He was found not guilty of kidnapping. Crossty was then sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Surveillance video showed a woman trying to escape Crossty, and hand off her toddler to a worker at the drive-thru window in an attempt to get her to safety during the assault.

Police said Crossty forced his way into a home while his 2-year-old child, the child's mother and three other children were inside.

Crossty then forced them into the car and continued to beat the mother as he drove around.

She was able to escape when the car stopped at the McDonald's drive-thru.

Crossty snatched the child back into the car and drove off, leaving the mother behind.

He was also sentenced to 180 days for contempt of court.

