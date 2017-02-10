Lakota school board selects next superintendent

The Lakota Board of Education has selected their next superintendent to help lead Ohio's eighth largest public school district.

Matthew Miller will officially be the next superintendent after a vote that will take place at a special meeting at Lakota's Central Office.

“Mr. Miller repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to using innovation and community partnerships as a means for maximizing student opportunities in a fiscally-conscious manner,” said Board President Ben Dibble. “We heard these same themes over and over again from our staff and community feedback sessions. His collaborative leadership style will help take the great talent we already have all around Lakota to the next level.”

Miller’s superintendent experience spans 12 years, nearly five of which he’s most recently spent at Mentor Public Schools. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Cincinnati.

The board said among his recent accolades is his inclusion on the National School Boards Association’s “Top 20 to Watch” in the nation.

Miller is expected to begin his role as superintendent on an interim basis beginning June 15 with an official start date of Aug. 1.

