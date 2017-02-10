Critical missing alert cancelled; Walnut Hills teen found safe - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Critical missing alert cancelled; Walnut Hills teen found safe

Cincinnati Police cancelled a critical missing persons report after a 14-year-old was found safe.

Investigators said Alaysia Ellington was located in Springfield Township Friday evening, several hours after the alert was issued. Police said no foul play is suspected.

Police had issued the alert because Ellington suffers from depression and has suicidal thoughts. 

