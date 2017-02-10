La Salle names Pat McLaughlin head football coach

Pat McLaughlin is the new head football coach at La Salle High School.

McLaughlin, who coached at Princeton High School last season, takes over the three-time defending state champions at La Salle after Jim Hilvert left for the head coaching job at Baldwin-Wallace.

Athletic director Keith Pantling says McLaughlin’s offensive creativity, commitment to player and commitment to Catholic education made him stand out among the other candidates La Salle considered.

McLaughlin’s coaching resume includes head coaching jobs at Princeton and Reading. He also was an assistant coach at Moeller High School.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.