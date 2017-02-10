Trenton police search for missing 17-year-old girl

Trenton police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since January.

Police said Loretta Faye Norvell was last seen on Jan. 14 at her Dartmouth Street residence and left sometime overnight on Jan. 15. Her family reported her missing that day.

She left without any personal items from her residence, including her cell phone.

"While there is evidence that Loretta may have run away from her home, that evidence is somewhat inconclusive. Our investigators are, however, moving forward and we consider her a “missing person” at this time," the Trenton Police Department posted on Facebook.

Norvell is described as a white female, 5 feet two inches tall, weighing 105 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators believe Norvell may have been going to meet her boyfriend and a friend at a gas station in Trenton to ride four-wheelers.

Witnesses told police that Norvell never arrived to meet them and they have not spoken to her since.

The Trenton Police Department have searched over 350 acres of property, executed a number of search warrants and conducted many interviews with friends and family,

Police have had no confirmed sightings of Norvell, and there has been no confirmed contact with friends or family members.

Any information about Norvell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at 513-988-6341 or email Detective Gill at sgill@cityoftrenton.com.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.