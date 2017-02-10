2 hospitalized in Fairfield crash

A Fairfield crash sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Police responding to a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway in front of Pearls Diner, just before 1 p.m.

The drivers of both vehicles were trapped inside their vehicles and had to be freed by the Fairfield Fire Department.

One of the drivers, a 33 year old male, was taken to UC Hospital of West Chester by life squad.

The other driver, a 54 year old male, was transported to University Hospital in Cincinnati by Air Care.

No word on either of their conditions.

The crash is still under investigation.

