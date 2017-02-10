Man indicted on 6 charges after police seize 60 pounds of marijuana

A Pierce Township man was indicted by the Clermont County Grand Jury on six counts for his involvement in trafficking marijuana.

Paul Miller, 45, was indicted on one count of trafficking marijuana, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

According to police, on Dec. 8, the Clermont County Narcotics Task Force finalized a three-month long investigation which identified Miller as a major supplier of marijuana to Clermont County as well as numerous states throughout the country.

Narcotics agents executed search warrants at Miller’s residence in Pierce Twp., as well as two storage facilities in Union Twp.

Agents seized 60 pounds of marijuana and nearly $60,000, according to authorities.

The estimated street value of the marijuana was $240,000.

His bond was set at $200,000. Miller is currently being held in the Clermont County Jail and will return to court on Feb. 13.

The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests expected.

