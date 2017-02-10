Credit card skimmers found at Monroe gas pumps

Two credit card skimmers were pulled from two different pumps at a Monroe gas station Friday.

The skimmers were found inside the fuel pumps at the Shell station on East Ave. (Ohio 63), just west of Interstate 75, according to Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds.

They are the first skimmers found in Butler County this year.

"They're very similar skimmers to what we've been finding in the past. Really going back about a year now we started finding skimmers here in Butler County, throughout the county," Reynolds said.

More than 40 credit card skimmers have been discovered at fuel stations across Ohio in the past 19 months. The first one was found in November 2015.

When a customer swipes their credit or debit card, the skimmer reads and saves the card information.

Officials advise to use cash instead of card and debit cards should be avoided.

No arrests have been made in connection with the skimmers.

If you believe you have been a victim of a skimmer scam, notify local law enforcement and your credit card issuer immediately.

